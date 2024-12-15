Hotel Larimar
Experience the added health value in southern Burgenland
If you want to feel the soothing warmth of the thermal spa, the Hotel Larimar in southern Burgenland is just the place for you. Eight pools with the best thermal water, alkaline seawater and pleasant fresh water ensure that you can float in a wonderful atmosphere.
Top wellness meets health
The seven saunas and steam baths not only warm the body, but also have a positive effect on the immune system, promote the health of the respiratory tract, sinuses and support the detoxification of the body.
Larimar Premium Spa
Experience well-deserved relaxation and recuperation in the Premium Spa. Special treatments from all over the world and comprehensive medical care come together harmoniously at Larimar to create a very special feel-good package. A competent team of experts consisting of doctors, psychologists, therapists, trainers and beauticians will take care of your holistic well-being and accompany you effectively on your way to even more vital energy.
Detox and purify in southern Burgenland
In addition to stress, a lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet, artificial food additives and environmental pollution are increasingly putting a strain on our health. Detoxing, conscious purification and detoxification, can rid the body of toxin deposits. A detox treatment at Larimar promotes a healthy acid-base balance and a strong immune system, activates the body's self-healing powers and gives you new energy. Detoxing also makes it easy to lose weight, as purification boosts the metabolism and positively changes the intestinal environment. The so-called "autophagy" - the breakdown of old cells and the production of new cells - is optimally stimulated by detoxing.
At Hotel Larimar, you can choose from various detoxification treatments all year round. With a special alkaline diet and detoxifying treatments, the unique Larimar concept includes four different detoxing methods: Detox Cure, Intermittent Alkaline Fasting, Ayurvedic Detox Cure, F.X. Mayr cures.
Detox days: 3 nights with all inclusive services, full alkaline diet from the Larimar vitality kitchen, an Oligo Scan cell check, two massages, a detox alkaline bath, a foot bath, nutritional supplements and teas, from € 892,- p.p. in a double room. Winter dream: 5 nights (Sun.-Fri.) with all inclusive services & anti-stress massage, from € 899,- p.p. in a double room. Valid from 12.01. to 28.02.2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
