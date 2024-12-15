Experience the added health value in southern Burgenland

Detox and purify in southern Burgenland

In addition to stress, a lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet, artificial food additives and environmental pollution are increasingly putting a strain on our health. Detoxing, conscious purification and detoxification, can rid the body of toxin deposits. A detox treatment at Larimar promotes a healthy acid-base balance and a strong immune system, activates the body's self-healing powers and gives you new energy. Detoxing also makes it easy to lose weight, as purification boosts the metabolism and positively changes the intestinal environment. The so-called "autophagy" - the breakdown of old cells and the production of new cells - is optimally stimulated by detoxing.