Raid on landfill site: suspicion of illegal waste

Landfill site temporarily closed

The apparently illegal dumping led to a temporary closure of the huge pile of garbage. Samples were taken immediately and those responsible - the operator is the Zöchling waste recycling company from Hainfeld, which is extremely active throughout the country - were questioned. According to initial investigations by the "waste police", it is likely to be "large quantities of illegal waste". The presumption of innocence applies. "Everything was thrown in there wildly. And that is grossly negligent," claims Greenpeace activist Stadler. The raid has also prompted the Green Party: "St. Pölten can literally breathe a sigh of relief after this revelation."