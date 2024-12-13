Vorteilswelt
Authorities intervened

Raid on landfill site: suspicion of illegal waste

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 05:50

Tens of tons of illegal waste are said to have been buried at the "Ziegelofen" in St. Pölten - a raid now reinforces the suspicion! 

0 Kommentare

"The conditions at the brick kiln are appalling - everything there has been stinking to high heaven for some time. We have discovered tons of filled residual waste bags, mattresses, plastic buckets and indefinable, colorful plastic packaging. There are also hundreds of remnants of residual waste sticking out of the ground on the eastern slopes of the garbage mountain," says Greenpeace activist Stefan Stadler in horror.

Information from environmentalists
It was precisely this picture of an ever-deepening environmental scandal that was presented to the state's waste experts, who carried out an unannounced inspection of the landfill site in St. Pölten on the basis of the information provided by the environmentalists. Apparently an urgent need of the hour: several thousand tons of waste had been dumped on an area of around 15,000 square metres within a few weeks and hastily buried.

The mountain of garbage on the outskirts of St. Pölten is already towering high. (Bild: Greenpeace)
The mountain of garbage on the outskirts of St. Pölten is already towering high.
(Bild: Greenpeace)

Landfill site temporarily closed
The apparently illegal dumping led to a temporary closure of the huge pile of garbage. Samples were taken immediately and those responsible - the operator is the Zöchling waste recycling company from Hainfeld, which is extremely active throughout the country - were questioned. According to initial investigations by the "waste police", it is likely to be "large quantities of illegal waste". The presumption of innocence applies. "Everything was thrown in there wildly. And that is grossly negligent," claims Greenpeace activist Stadler. The raid has also prompted the Green Party: "St. Pölten can literally breathe a sigh of relief after this revelation."

