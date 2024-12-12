Sabitzer’s announcement: “Completely stupid and unnecessary”

What's wrong with City?

Manchester City would love to be in Dortmund's position at the moment. Ahead of the final games against Paris Saint-Germain and FC Brugge, the Citizens are just one point above the "line" in 22nd place. "Very disappointing," said midfielder Ilkay Gündogan. "At the moment, it feels like every attack against us is dangerous and we're a bit careless when we lose the ball."