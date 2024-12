Sloth offspring at Schönbrunn Zoo

A life in slow motion

Two-fingered sloths snooze for up to 20 hours a day. This allows them to save energy, as their plant-based diet provides little of it. In the rainforests of South and Central America, they have developed amazing adaptations to their life in slow motion, explains zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck: "Sloths spend their lives hanging upside down from branches. Thanks to the crown of their head, which runs along their belly, rainwater can run off easily. They also grow algae in their fur, which provides them with camouflage and also serves as a snack."