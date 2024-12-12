Criticism of the DFB is loud: “Have an attitude and live”

"Would have liked something different"

FIFA had attested Saudi Arabia a "medium risk" in terms of human rights issues when evaluating the bid. The organizing committee promises far-reaching reforms. Voss-Tecklenburg would have liked to see more resistance from the DFB. "We can't denounce things on the one hand and then talk our way out of them with this understanding. Personally, I would have liked something different," said the 56-year-old, who was national coach from 2018 to 2023 and is now a ZDF expert.