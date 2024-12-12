World Cup awarded to Saudis
Criticism of the DFB is loud: “Have an attitude and live”
Former German women's national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has clearly criticized her former employer for its conduct in awarding the men's World Cup to Saudi Arabia. "We talked a lot at the DFB during my time about having an attitude and living an attitude. I think you could have expected us to at least abstain and make a statement," said Voss-Tecklenburg on ZDF late Wednesday evening.
A few hours earlier, the world governing body FIFA had awarded Saudi Arabia the bid for the World Cup in ten years' time by acclamation at an online congress. There was no opponent, just as there was no opponent for the 2030 World Cup, which was awarded to Spain, Morocco and Portugal. At the world tournament in six years' time, one match each will be held in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
"Would have liked something different"
FIFA had attested Saudi Arabia a "medium risk" in terms of human rights issues when evaluating the bid. The organizing committee promises far-reaching reforms. Voss-Tecklenburg would have liked to see more resistance from the DFB. "We can't denounce things on the one hand and then talk our way out of them with this understanding. Personally, I would have liked something different," said the 56-year-old, who was national coach from 2018 to 2023 and is now a ZDF expert.
The Australian professional footballers' union also voiced clear criticism of the decision. The tournament poses considerable risks to human rights and FIFA is not in a position to prevent damage. "The significant human rights risks associated with this tournament are well documented," said Beau Busch, the head of the organization, in a statement.
FIFA's decision has been criticized by a number of other organizations, including migrant workers' groups, other unions and LGBT activists concerned about the human rights situation in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia rejects allegations of human rights violations. Officials have said that national security is protected by law.
