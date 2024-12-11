With free kebab
Dönermeister opens 5th branch in the Auhof Center
Tough times for the food service industry. Rising costs, an uncertain economic situation and numerous insolvencies have hit the industry hard. But there are also rays of hope: the popular Dönerketter Dönermeister has created over 50 new jobs and opened its fifth branch, showing how success is possible even in difficult times. At the newest location in the Auhof Center, there will be free chicken or beef kebab to celebrate on Thursday!
Dönermeister claims to be Austria's first franchise business for high-quality kebabs. From the first location on Urban-Loritz-Platz in Vienna to the latest branch in Schwechat, the street food chain has quickly developed into a brand that is also considered a model for modern gastronomy management. Behind the franchise are the experienced restaurateurs Ekrem Tütüncü, Temel Tütüncü, Kadir Sicimoglu and Ulas Celikkol, who contribute their many years of expertise to the brand.
"Gastronomy is alive"
Dönermeister is continuing its expansion with locations in Westfield SCS, Urban-Loritz-Platz, Alserstraße, Schwechat and, from 12 December, in the Auhof Center shopping center in the west of the capital. "We are proud that we are not only growing, but also making a contribution to the local economy. Gastronomy is alive and well, and we prove it every day," says founder Kadir Sicimoglu, proud of the success.
According to him, this success is based on a simple but effective principle: quality that you can taste. Regional ingredients, specially created sauces and exclusive recipes make the difference. Whether it's the premium steak kebab, the Berlin vegetable kebab or the Berlin curry sausage - at Dönermeister, everyone can find their street food highlight. "For us, it's not just about kebabs - it's about diversity, cultural exchange and sustainable enjoyment. We want to show that even in difficult times, innovation and quality can make the difference," emphasizes Sicimoglu.
Jobs and opportunities in the gastronomy sector
At a time when many gastronomy businesses are struggling to survive, Dönermeister is also creating new prospects. With over 50 jobs at several locations, the company makes an important contribution to the local economy and strengthens the catering industry. Dönermeister is also looking for further franchisees. "We are always on the lookout for committed franchisees who want to be part of our success story," says the Dönermeister founder.
"We believe in the restaurant industry and the people who make it come alive," says Sicimoglu, aware of how important positive news from the restaurant industry is, especially in these challenging times. "In the end, one thing counts for us above all: the first bite. The beaming faces of our guests when they realize how good a kebab can be shows us every time that we are on the right track."
Free kebab for the new opening in the west of Vienna
On Thursday, 12 December, Dönermeister is hosting a grand opening celebration at the Auhof Center shopping mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can look forward to a special offer in the new branch: free beef or chicken kebab while stocks last!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
