Dönermeister opens 5th branch in the Auhof Center

"Gastronomy is alive"

Dönermeister is continuing its expansion with locations in Westfield SCS, Urban-Loritz-Platz, Alserstraße, Schwechat and, from 12 December, in the Auhof Center shopping center in the west of the capital. "We are proud that we are not only growing, but also making a contribution to the local economy. Gastronomy is alive and well, and we prove it every day," says founder Kadir Sicimoglu, proud of the success.

According to him, this success is based on a simple but effective principle: quality that you can taste. Regional ingredients, specially created sauces and exclusive recipes make the difference. Whether it's the premium steak kebab, the Berlin vegetable kebab or the Berlin curry sausage - at Dönermeister, everyone can find their street food highlight. "For us, it's not just about kebabs - it's about diversity, cultural exchange and sustainable enjoyment. We want to show that even in difficult times, innovation and quality can make the difference," emphasizes Sicimoglu.