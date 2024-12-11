Styrian price check
Christmas tree prices vary between 12 and 53 euros
A comparison of Styrian Christmas tree suppliers reveals significant price differences: a 1.5-meter fir tree costs Styrians between twelve and 53 euros. The trees have become significantly more expensive in shops than directly from the farmer.
Nowadays, Styrians are spoiled for choice when buying Christmas trees: from DIY stores to furniture stores to garden centers - and of course directly from local Christmas tree growers. According to the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture, around 60 percent of Styrians prefer the latter option.
While many customers buy their Christmas tree from their trusted seller every year, others decide on the basis of price - and this can certainly be worthwhile, as the current Christmas tree price comparison by the Styrian Chamber of Labor shows.
DIY stores often have trees from abroad
The market researchers took a close look at 25 different suppliers - eleven of which had domestic goods with the "Styrian Christmas tree" label. In DIY stores and garden centers, on the other hand, some of the trees were from Germany and Denmark.
- There are around 350 companies in Styria that cultivate and sell Christmas trees.
- 78 Christmas tree growers carry the "Ein Baum aus der Heimat" ("A tree from home") label .
- The Chamber of Agriculture estimates that around 410,000 Styrian Christmas trees will be harvested this year - the vast majority from crops and not from forests.
- The average journey of a Christmas tree from the farmer to the living room is only 6.5 kilometers.
- Most Christmas trees are ten to 14 years old.
A price comparison of Nordmann firs - by far the most popular Christmas trees - reveals significant differences: while the cheapest one and a half meter high tree is available for just twelve euros, the most expensive costs 52.50 euros. The cheapest price per meter that the AK team found was eight euros, the most expensive 35 euros. Of course, quality criteria such as appearance, density and growth play a role here.
On average, a 1.5-meter fir in the AK price check costs 30 euros, a two-meter tree around 42 euros. "The average Christmas tree prices across all categories rose by 6.81 percent in the retail sector and by 1.48 percent at local Christmas tree dealers in the period from 2023 to 2024," says market researcher Arjana Shabanhaxhaj.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
