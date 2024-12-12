Urgent call for help
Dozens of four-legged friends are thrown out!
An urgent call for help has reached the "Krone": a Carinthian woman who offers animals a loving home in their twilight years is suddenly being thrown out. She also has her back to the wall financially.
"Me and my animals are in a real emergency situation," explains Ms. N. in an interview with the "Krone". Back in Styria, the trained care assistant ran a small, private farm with animals that nobody wanted anymore - she then moved to Carinthia for work: "I was assured that I could keep my animals on an empty farm as long as I also looked after the owner's animals," recalls the desperate woman.
But now everything has changed: the animal lover has to vacate the farm by March! And with three alpacas, seven horses, dozens of chickens and ducks as well as four goats. "Now I'm urgently looking for a new home for us!"
"Hoping for a Christmas miracle"
The desperation is great! That's why the "Kroneleser helfen" association is not only launching a fundraising campaign, but also an appeal (contact: kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at): Ms. N. is looking for a farm with two hectares of adjoining land: "Ideally with pasture and a shelter for the animals," says the Carinthian by choice, hoping for a Christmas miracle. She still has a little bit of savings left - caring for the animals and a broken-down car are hard on her pocket. In addition, Ms N. lives with her partner on a complete building site: "Everything I have goes into my beloved animals!"
Help with your donation or a new home
Mrs. N. actually wanted to fulfil her dream of a sanctuary including therapy - but now it's time to prevent the worst from happening! Help with your donation, reference: Gnadenhof, IBAN: AT45 3900 0000 0591 9006
Your donation is tax deductible. Donations that exceed the target or any donations received after a period of two months following publication of the article can also be used for other aid campaigns.
