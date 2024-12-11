Victory! Brilliant premiere in the Super-G World Cup

Long skis now really familiar

Her performance at the start of the Paraski World Cup in Steinach am Brenner was outstanding. Veronika Aigner was beaming: "It's really cool, until Tuesday I didn't even know whether I would be allowed to start. The fact that it worked out like this is really great. We've only raced technical disciplines for the last four years, so it's all the more pleasing that it worked out like this. The long skis also feel really familiar now. I'm looking forward to the combined on Thursday, when we can show what we can do in both disciplines."