After music debut
Victory! Brilliant premiere in the Super-G World Cup
What a brilliant premiere in the Super-G World Cup! Veronika Aigner, who has less than ten percent vision, won her first speed race in Steinach am Brenner with guide and sister Elisabeth Aigner. Brother Johannes also won with guide Nico Haberl. The siblings also recently celebrated their debut in the music business. Thomas Grochar won the standing class.
The Aigner ski family has also recently become active in music. Together with the young Upper Austrian singer Vanessa Maria, they presented a brand new song. The title, which was written for the Aigner siblings by Hanneliese Kreißl-Wurth and recorded in the
professionally realized in the recording studio by Flo Daxner, is called "Es is, wia's is - so let it be". The song is a convincing statement that everything is fine and that you can be happy and grateful despite your disability: "We think that our song might encourage some people who are not entirely happy with their fate! That would be wonderful!"
Long skis now really familiar
Her performance at the start of the Paraski World Cup in Steinach am Brenner was outstanding. Veronika Aigner was beaming: "It's really cool, until Tuesday I didn't even know whether I would be allowed to start. The fact that it worked out like this is really great. We've only raced technical disciplines for the last four years, so it's all the more pleasing that it worked out like this. The long skis also feel really familiar now. I'm looking forward to the combined on Thursday, when we can show what we can do in both disciplines."
Brother Johannes Aigner commented on his victory with guide Nico Haberl: "That was almost a perfect race. Tuesday in the FIS Super G didn't go so well, but we analyzed that well and then made it a lot better. It was also a good balance to Tuesday in terms of the course and the line. Now we're enjoying the victory, but then we'll go and train for the combined slalom straight away."
At the Alpine Ski World Cup in Semmering, "Hansi" will then start with guide Nico Haberl as the forerunner. A few days ago, the organizers gave the green light for this special project.
Back on top after a long time with injuries
Thomas Grochar was jubilant after his fourth World Cup victory: "It's really cool to be back at the top of the podium after a long period of minor injuries. I prepared well in the summer and got through it injury-free. I'm in good spirits for the combined, as I come from the slalom and the technical competitions suit me almost more than the super-G."
Manuel Rachbauer delivered his best World Cup result to date with third place in the standing class: "I'm mega happy with my run, everything worked out for me. There may have been a few minor issues, but we'll forget about them now." Veteran Markus Salcher finished in eighth place: "I'm not really happy with the result. At the moment I can't quite translate my training performance into the race."
