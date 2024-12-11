“Corruption!” Soccer club sues referee

Various Spanish media outlets have been able to view the documents in court. According to the documents, Tarragona accuses referee Eder Mallo Fernández of deliberately distorting the result of the match, applying the rules "inconsistently" and "in favor of Malaga". The game was "irregularly extended" "until this team was able to score a goal", quoted the newspaper "El País". According to "El País", the complaint has not yet been admitted for processing.