Discoverer of the forged “Hitler diaries” dead

Reporter fell for forgers

In April 1983, "Stern" announced a sensation. The magazine published alleged diaries of the dictator Adolf Hitler, which Heidemann claimed to have tracked down. Now "the biography of the dictator and with it the history of the Nazi state had to be rewritten in large parts", it said at the time. However, as it turned out shortly afterwards, the records were forged. Heidemann had been taken in by the forger Konrad Kujau, who had produced the alleged diaries himself over a period of months.