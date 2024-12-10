Styria: Payment card for refugees is fixed

The blue-black coalition is taking shape - and Styria is facing a political transformation not seen for years! While the agenda of the last Drexler/Lang state government was more about managing than shaping, the next five years will see a major shake-up. In the areas of health, culture and migration, no stone will be left unturned, as the "Steirerkrone" has heard from well-informed negotiating circles. Styria first, Styria first is the motto!