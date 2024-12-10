Prime Minister in court for the first time

This is the first time that a sitting prime minister has stood trial in Israel. The trial could last for years. It has been postponed until now due to the Gaza war. Netanyahu is due to testify three times a week for around two months. The 75-year-old is charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He faces up to ten years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust. Among other things, Netanyahu is accused of granting benefits to the telecommunications giant Bezeq when he was Communications Minister. He is also alleged to have accepted luxury gifts from billionaire friends.