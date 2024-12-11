Across Vienna
S80 as the new “secret subway” with a drop of bitterness
With the ÖBB timetable changeover, the S80 rapid transit line is increasingly becoming an attractive alternative and addition to the subway connections in Vienna - if it weren't for the problem that Aspern Nord station is paralyzed by the Wiener Linien construction sites of all things.
The new ÖBB timetable, which comes into effect on Sunday, December 15, will also benefit the Viennese, starting at 0:53 a.m., when the first S80 of the future continuous night service departs from Hütteldorf before Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, in line with the subway timetable. The west-east rapid transit connection is thus increasingly developing into an inner-city public transport mainstay, also thanks to two additional trains in the morning peak during the week.
Two additional trains from the main station
However, the two additional trains, which are primarily intended for schoolchildren and commuters, will only run between the main station and Aspern Nord. ÖBB explained this to the "Krone" newspaper, citing the increased demand on this section of the route in particular. In terms of timetable frequency, additional connections along the entire length between Hütteldorf and Aspern Nord would therefore not be a problem. Further expansion in the event of increased demand is not ruled out.
Patience is demanded of Danube residents
It is almost ironic that the S80 reinforcement cannot currently take full effect because of Wiener Linien's expansion plans: Aspern North still only fulfills its function as a local connection point to a limited extent: Until September 2025, bus lines 84A, 89A, 99A, 99B and N84 will continue to make a wide detour around the station due to the construction work for the new streetcar line 27.
For its part, ÖBB guarantees that the current timetable will remain in place for a year - and if the people of Donaustadt can and want to use it from next fall, even beyond that: "If the service is well received, there is of course nothing to stop ÖBB from continuing to offer these trains," the company promises.
