Jonke replaces Kastner
Jonke
What has been rumored in the town hall for days became official on Tuesday: Patrick Jonke (Team Kärnten) replaces his party colleague Alexander Kastner as deputy mayor. In the overtime affair, the judiciary dropped the investigation against Jonke, Team Kärnten is doing everything anew.
The deal had been planned for some time. If it hadn't been for the investigations into Patrick Jonke in the overtime affair, he would have replaced Alois Dolinar as deputy mayor last year. However, Team Carinthia had to fall back on Alexander Kastner. The investigations have now been closed, clearing the way for Jonke.
"The change will take place at the municipal council meeting on April 29, 2025," says Jonke. "The accounts will also be closed at that time." Background to the date: Kastner will be 62 years old on March 31 and will then retire.
And Team Kärnten turns the whole party upside down in Klagenfurt: Jonke becomes "vice", also taking over the departments of housing, renovation, new construction, climate and environmental protection, energy and European affairs. "The 2027 election is just around the corner, we will soon be entering the final spurt," says Jonke, who already organized the election campaign for party leader Gerhard Köfer in Klagenfurt during the last state election.
Michael Gussnig becomes Team Carinthia club leader
And Michael Gussnig replaces Jonke as club leader. In future there will be close cooperation between Scheider, Jonke and Gussnig. Team Carinthia club secretary Karl Heinz Petritz is also turning 65 and will have to step down at the end of the year. However, it remains to be seen who will stay on as an advisor. It is also unclear who will succeed Jonke as head of the mayor's office.
This makes Jonke the third deputy mayor in a very short space of time. Kastner replaced Dolinar at Team Kärnten in 2023 and Philipp Liesnig was replaced by Ronald Rabitsch at the Red Party this year.
