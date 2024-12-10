Michael Gussnig becomes Team Carinthia club leader

And Michael Gussnig replaces Jonke as club leader. In future there will be close cooperation between Scheider, Jonke and Gussnig. Team Carinthia club secretary Karl Heinz Petritz is also turning 65 and will have to step down at the end of the year. However, it remains to be seen who will stay on as an advisor. It is also unclear who will succeed Jonke as head of the mayor's office.