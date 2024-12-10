Strict rules
José Carreras reveals his secret of discipline
Star tenor José Carreras also attributes his career to strict rules in everyday life. "There is only one thing for me: discipline! What I eat, what I drink, how many hours I sleep, how much I talk - or don't talk on days when I have a concert," the 78-year-old opera singer told the German Press Agency in Munich.
His next big performance will be at the 30th German José Carreras Leukemia Foundation fundraising gala in Leipzig on Thursday.
It could be over at 80
The singer's commitment to helping people with leukemia is closely linked to his own story, as he himself was diagnosed with the disease in 1987. The fact that he is still able to perform on stage and collect donations almost 40 years later fills him with gratitude. "I consider myself very lucky because I have overcome such a serious illness. I can still work and help people with my voice." He doesn't know how much longer he wants to perform. But: "I think 80 will be the red line, then it will be enough. On stage with a cane? No, I don't want that."
In 1988, the tenor founded a leukemia foundation in his hometown of Barcelona, followed by the German branch based in Munich and the first charity gala in 1995. The proceeds go towards research projects, the construction of treatment facilities and social services such as psychosocial support for patients and their families.
Service to the sick is priceless
Carreras has learned a lot about the disease since then. However, in his own estimation, he would not have made a good doctor. "I'm too emotional. A scientist or a doctor can't be emotional, at least not outwardly. And then there are all the skills you need for that, the studies and many, many years of experience." Tenor admires the work of the doctors and the nursing and hospital staff. "In addition to all the technical things, they look after the sick, give them warmth and often tenderness. You can't pay for that with any salary in the world."
In addition to his work for the foundation, Carreras has other passions, first and foremost soccer and his family, especially his five grandchildren aged between eleven and 17. He is happiest with them. "There's nothing better than spoiling your grandchildren. You have to be careful and not overdo it. But it's wonderful when they ask you for something and you can say yes. It's a fantastic feeling."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.