José Carreras reveals his secret of discipline

It could be over at 80

The singer's commitment to helping people with leukemia is closely linked to his own story, as he himself was diagnosed with the disease in 1987. The fact that he is still able to perform on stage and collect donations almost 40 years later fills him with gratitude. "I consider myself very lucky because I have overcome such a serious illness. I can still work and help people with my voice." He doesn't know how much longer he wants to perform. But: "I think 80 will be the red line, then it will be enough. On stage with a cane? No, I don't want that."