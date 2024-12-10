Vorteilswelt
Huge injustice

Small wooden hut threatened with sudden demolition

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 06:00

Peter F. is fighting for his "retreat" above the Pfaffstätt vineyards. His wooden hut is to be demolished - while neighboring huts are constantly being extended and even equipped with photovoltaic systems and carports. According to the mayor, others are also affected by demolition notices. 

Peter F. is angry. In 2020, he personally called the municipal office in Pfaffstätten, district of Baden, and asked if he could build a small wooden hut on his woodland plot. He was verbally assured that he could - on the grounds that no permit was needed for a small shed of less than ten square meters.

Three years later: news arrived from the municipality and the local authority that this hut would have to be torn down again (see facsimile above). F. applied for a subsequent building permit. This was followed by a refusal: "Because our plot of land is now suddenly considered a grassland reserve", explains F. "In the meantime, I'm no longer concerned about the hut, but simply about justice."

This small hut is the bone of contention. While neighboring huts have been generously extended, his now has to be demolished. Peter F. complains above all about the great injustice. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
This small hut is the bone of contention. While neighboring huts have been generously extended, his now has to be demolished. Peter F. complains above all about the great injustice.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
Above these idyllic vineyards in Pfaffstätten, small buildings on several plots were simply enlarged or extended with photovoltaic systems or carports. (Bild: Doris Seebacher)
Above these idyllic vineyards in Pfaffstätten, small buildings on several plots were simply enlarged or extended with photovoltaic systems or carports.
(Bild: Doris Seebacher)
"Why do they look the other way and not at us?" complains Mr. F. He only uses this small hut as a shelter when it rains and for his garden furniture. (Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)
"Why do they look the other way and not at us?" complains Mr. F. He only uses this small hut as a shelter when it rains and for his garden furniture.
(Bild: Doris_SEEBACHER)

Other buildings in the area have been massively extended in recent years. When he asked the mayor, he only ever referred to the amnesty hut regulations that applied until 1999. This states that existing huts - in order to protect them from demolition - may be renovated but not enlarged.

Mayor Christoph Kainz: "Due to a complaint against Mr. F.'s building, the building authorities had to take action." Nothing was known about a verbal request in 2020. And: "Several demolition proceedings are currently pending, we cannot provide any further details due to the pending proceedings," said the mayor. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
