Huge injustice
Small wooden hut threatened with sudden demolition
Peter F. is fighting for his "retreat" above the Pfaffstätt vineyards. His wooden hut is to be demolished - while neighboring huts are constantly being extended and even equipped with photovoltaic systems and carports. According to the mayor, others are also affected by demolition notices.
Peter F. is angry. In 2020, he personally called the municipal office in Pfaffstätten, district of Baden, and asked if he could build a small wooden hut on his woodland plot. He was verbally assured that he could - on the grounds that no permit was needed for a small shed of less than ten square meters.
Three years later: news arrived from the municipality and the local authority that this hut would have to be torn down again (see facsimile above). F. applied for a subsequent building permit. This was followed by a refusal: "Because our plot of land is now suddenly considered a grassland reserve", explains F. "In the meantime, I'm no longer concerned about the hut, but simply about justice."
Other buildings in the area have been massively extended in recent years. When he asked the mayor, he only ever referred to the amnesty hut regulations that applied until 1999. This states that existing huts - in order to protect them from demolition - may be renovated but not enlarged.
Mayor Christoph Kainz: "Due to a complaint against Mr. F.'s building, the building authorities had to take action." Nothing was known about a verbal request in 2020. And: "Several demolition proceedings are currently pending, we cannot provide any further details due to the pending proceedings," said the mayor.
