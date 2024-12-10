Uncertainty in Molln after test drilling flop

Conservationists breathe a sigh of relief: "It was speculation right from the start. At first, the exploration company ADX was talking about a historic gas discovery that could supply the whole of Austria for three years," says Christian Hatzenbichler from ProNatur Steyrtal. This argument now no longer applies, as instead of gas, oil of unproductive quality was found at depth. But even if the drilling site is renaturalized: The damage is done, the ecosystem of the valley is ruined for many years to come.