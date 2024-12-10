Retreat or advance?
Uncertainty in Molln after test drilling flop
At the moment, nobody knows what will happen in Molln. While conservationists are hoping for an end to the drilling work in the Jaidhaustal valley and for the renaturation of the drilling site, the spokesperson for the exploration company is reassuring. The mayor also expects further activities.
Conservationists breathe a sigh of relief: "It was speculation right from the start. At first, the exploration company ADX was talking about a historic gas discovery that could supply the whole of Austria for three years," says Christian Hatzenbichler from ProNatur Steyrtal. This argument now no longer applies, as instead of gas, oil of unproductive quality was found at depth. But even if the drilling site is renaturalized: The damage is done, the ecosystem of the valley is ruined for many years to come.
Spook soon to end?
Franz Maier, President of the Environmental Umbrella Association, also hopes that "this scare will soon be over" and believes that the statements made by the company spokespersons are a strategy of retreat so as not to frighten off investors. The proceedings before the Constitutional Court to determine whether the drilling was lawful and the complaints about breaches of the conditions by ADX are still open.
Oil cannot be extracted commercially
According to spokesman Wilfried Seywald, ADX is not thinking of giving up: "The discovery is undisputed, but extracting the oil would be too much effort. The prospects have dwindled and the result is less pleasing than we had hoped." The opportunity is still alive and we will know more after the analyses in January. The head of Molln, Andreas Rußmann, also assumes that work will continue for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
