Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Retreat or advance?

Uncertainty in Molln after test drilling flop

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 15:00

At the moment, nobody knows what will happen in Molln. While conservationists are hoping for an end to the drilling work in the Jaidhaustal valley and for the renaturation of the drilling site, the spokesperson for the exploration company is reassuring. The mayor also expects further activities.

0 Kommentare

Conservationists breathe a sigh of relief: "It was speculation right from the start. At first, the exploration company ADX was talking about a historic gas discovery that could supply the whole of Austria for three years," says Christian Hatzenbichler from ProNatur Steyrtal. This argument now no longer applies, as instead of gas, oil of unproductive quality was found at depth. But even if the drilling site is renaturalized: The damage is done, the ecosystem of the valley is ruined for many years to come.

Spook soon to end?
Franz Maier, President of the Environmental Umbrella Association, also hopes that "this scare will soon be over" and believes that the statements made by the company spokespersons are a strategy of retreat so as not to frighten off investors. The proceedings before the Constitutional Court to determine whether the drilling was lawful and the complaints about breaches of the conditions by ADX are still open.

Oil cannot be extracted commercially
According to spokesman Wilfried Seywald, ADX is not thinking of giving up: "The discovery is undisputed, but extracting the oil would be too much effort. The prospects have dwindled and the result is less pleasing than we had hoped." The opportunity is still alive and we will know more after the analyses in January. The head of Molln, Andreas Rußmann, also assumes that work will continue for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf