After "years of hell"
Camilla invites special guest for Christmas
This invitation was probably a matter of the heart for Queen Camilla. Because for the first time, Tom Barker Bowles was invited to celebrate Christmas with the royals.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Tom Barker Bowles spoke about his first invitation to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham. "My mother said: 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'," the 49-year-old explained.
Christmas otherwise rather casual
Although it is not yet 100 percent confirmed, he and his family are already planning their first Christmas with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family.
Most recently, he has always spent the festive season with his family, his ex-wife Sara Buys and their two children Lola (17) and Frederick (14).
"For the last 15 years, I've been going to my ex-wife's house, sitting around in my jogging bottoms and going to the pub while the beef was in the oven. Then I tried to get my kids to watch 'The Wild Geese Are Coming'. So it's going to be a bit different this time."
As for who else from the Royal Family will be at Sandringham this year, he says he doesn't know. "I generally don't know anything about it," said Parker-Bowles. "But I know there will be turkey and cabbage and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket."
Camilla cares a lot about coming
There have always been invitations for the royal Christmas party, but his mother is particularly keen this year, Parker-Bowles revealed. "It's been two hellish years for her," he said, referring not only to King Charles' cancer diagnosis, but also to the pneumonia his mother recently had to deal with.
"The older you get, the more you realize your mortality, especially when it comes to illness and everything around it," the 49-year-old explained.
"Nothing has changed" since the coronation
At least Parker-Bowles was able to confirm that Queen Camilla is recovering well from her pneumonia. His mother is "tough" and robust, he noted. "She went back to work before she should have, but she's fine. She's tough. She hated that she was missing Remembrance Sunday. It's a big day for her. She's coping though. She's always been like that."
Since his mother became Queen, "nothing has changed, except that she is now Your Majesty instead of Her Highness, and she works a lot harder."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
