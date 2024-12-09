Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After "years of hell"

Camilla invites special guest for Christmas

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 15:30

This invitation was probably a matter of the heart for Queen Camilla. Because for the first time, Tom Barker Bowles was invited to celebrate Christmas with the royals.

0 Kommentare

In an interview with The Telegraph, Tom Barker Bowles spoke about his first invitation to celebrate Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham. "My mother said: 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'," the 49-year-old explained.

Christmas otherwise rather casual
Although it is not yet 100 percent confirmed, he and his family are already planning their first Christmas with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the royal family.

Most recently, he has always spent the festive season with his family, his ex-wife Sara Buys and their two children Lola (17) and Frederick (14).

Tom Barker Bowles is looking forward to spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Tom Barker Bowles is looking forward to spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

"For the last 15 years, I've been going to my ex-wife's house, sitting around in my jogging bottoms and going to the pub while the beef was in the oven. Then I tried to get my kids to watch 'The Wild Geese Are Coming'. So it's going to be a bit different this time."

As for who else from the Royal Family will be at Sandringham this year, he says he doesn't know. "I generally don't know anything about it," said Parker-Bowles. "But I know there will be turkey and cabbage and church. And I have to bring a suit and a dinner jacket."

Camilla cares a lot about coming
There have always been invitations for the royal Christmas party, but his mother is particularly keen this year, Parker-Bowles revealed. "It's been two hellish years for her," he said, referring not only to King Charles' cancer diagnosis, but also to the pneumonia his mother recently had to deal with.

Camilla and Charles have had "two hellish years" to contend with. That is why the Queen is particularly keen for them to celebrate Christmas together, according to Barker Bowles. (Bild: APA/Roni Bintang/Pool Photo via AP)
Camilla and Charles have had "two hellish years" to contend with. That is why the Queen is particularly keen for them to celebrate Christmas together, according to Barker Bowles.
(Bild: APA/Roni Bintang/Pool Photo via AP)

"The older you get, the more you realize your mortality, especially when it comes to illness and everything around it," the 49-year-old explained. 

"Nothing has changed" since the coronation
At least Parker-Bowles was able to confirm that Queen Camilla is recovering well from her pneumonia. His mother is "tough" and robust, he noted. "She went back to work before she should have, but she's fine. She's tough. She hated that she was missing Remembrance Sunday. It's a big day for her. She's coping though. She's always been like that."

Since his mother became Queen, "nothing has changed, except that she is now Your Majesty instead of Her Highness, and she works a lot harder."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf