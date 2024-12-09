Overthrow has consequences
Insider: Asylum procedures for Syrians are being halted
The overthrow of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad is likely to have a direct impact on Austria. As the "Krone" has just learned, all ongoing asylum procedures for Syrians are to be halted and the situation reassessed.
While the former dictator Assad fled to Russia, where he was granted asylum on humanitarian grounds, his compatriots will no longer be granted this right in Austria for the time being. Until further notice, all asylum procedures for Syrian nationals will be put on hold, according to government circles.
12,500 Syrians have applied for asylum in Austria this year alone - several thousand procedures are probably currently underway.
In view of the change of power in Syria, the Foreign Ministry had already called for an "orderly and peaceful transition process towards a stable and inclusive political order". Respect for human rights and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities are the top priority.
Calls for the return of tens of thousands of refugees to Austria were quickly heard from the FPÖ: With Assad's fall, the reason for asylum had ceased to exist, party leader Herbert Kickl said on Sunday. The new leadership of the country itself had already called on all Syrians to return.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - Turkey is home to millions of Syrians - addressed the refugees with the following words: It was now time to "unite and rebuild the country".
Political scientist Petra Ramsauer commented on the sentence "I am no longer a Syrian refugee, I am only Syrian" by a human rights activist on X with a heart:
"Historic turning point" possible
Domestic experts also apparently see a chance of easing tensions in the region: "In the medium term - if stability is established - this could be a historic turning point for the entire refugee situation, including in Europe," migration researcher Gerald Knaus is currently quoted as saying in Stern magazine.
"Syrian refugees in neighboring countries will immediately have the chance to see whether it is safe again in their home country. If this is the case, asylum applications in Germany and other European countries will also decrease," says Knaus.
Germany also puts asylum applications on hold
Germany also announced on Monday afternoon that asylum applications from Syrian citizens would be put on hold for the time being. According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, this involves more than 47,000 applications.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
