Bomb threat in Innsbruck: school evacuated
Again! Bomb threats were received by e-mail against several schools in Innsbruck on Monday. The police are investigating - lessons in some institutions were ended prematurely and some pupils were sent home. There were also threats in other federal states.
"We have received bomb threats against several schools," police spokesman Stefan Eder said in response to an inquiry from Krone. The police have been on duty since then and are investigating in the background. They are taking the situation very seriously. However, no concrete danger is assumed.
Pupils were sent home
According to Eder, the threats were not directed at specific institutions. In some schools, however, lessons were ended prematurely or at least interrupted as a precaution. According to "Krone" information, this included the Bundesrealgymnasium in der Au and schools near Kettenbrücke. Several elementary school were also affected.
"I have to get out of the house now too"
In an email to parents obtained by the "Krone", the management of one school said, among other things: "The reason for this abrupt end to lessons is that we have received a bomb threat and of course we have to follow the instructions of the police and education directorate. I also have to leave the building now."
A primary school principal also informed parents by email: "I can inform you that everything is ok at our school. All the children are fine. We left the building at 11.30 and returned to school at 12.15. Afternoon lessons and after-school care will take place as usual."
Operations in several federal states
Schools in several federal states received bomb threats on Monday. In addition to Innsbruck, there were also operations in Vienna, Graz and Linz due to corresponding threats.
There had been a bomb alert in Innsbruck at the end of November. Threats were received by email against several "state and federal offices". The police searched all buildings, including the education directorate. In the end, the all-clear was given. There were also bomb threats in other federal states at the time.
