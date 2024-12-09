Bergheim is “megahappy” about record fall

What a pity! After a great fall, the Bergheim girls deserved more than the 0:2 in the Generali-Arena against the Violets on Friday. "But we're super happy with the fall," summed up coach Alex Schriebl. After all, there have only been four seasons in the history of the Salzburg Women's Bundesliga in which more points were scored at the end (!) than this year. Hof set the record in 2009/10, when they finished fourth in the championship play-offs with a total of 28 points with youth team players Laura Feiersinger and Sarah Zadrazil and former record-breaking bomber Marina Embacher. By way of comparison, coach Johann Enzinger's team scored 14 points in the basic round, two fewer than the Bergheim team now.