Women's Bundesliga
Bergheim is “megahappy” about record fall
The Bergheim ladies played the best first half of the season in Salzburg women's soccer history this year.The icing on the cake is the fact that they made it through the winter in the ÖFB Cup, while the teams behind them also impressed across the board. The "Krone" asked coach Alexander Schriebl to sum up.
What a pity! After a great fall, the Bergheim girls deserved more than the 0:2 in the Generali-Arena against the Violets on Friday. "But we're super happy with the fall," summed up coach Alex Schriebl. After all, there have only been four seasons in the history of the Salzburg Women's Bundesliga in which more points were scored at the end (!) than this year. Hof set the record in 2009/10, when they finished fourth in the championship play-offs with a total of 28 points with youth team players Laura Feiersinger and Sarah Zadrazil and former record-breaking bomber Marina Embacher. By way of comparison, coach Johann Enzinger's team scored 14 points in the basic round, two fewer than the Bergheim team now.
Stable defense, short break
Schriebl's concept is certainly bearing fruit. "But we couldn't plan for that," he says, referring to the six goalless draws. The fact that they have the third-best defense with nine goals conceded was shown by the fact that they also scored against dominator St. Pölten. "But we have already tried to set up our game in such a way that we have something to counter the high quality in the league." The icing on the cake: Wintering in the Cup, where Blau-Weiß Linz/Kleinmünchen awaits in the quarter-finals on February 9. Preparations will therefore start on January 6.
"Outstanding work"
Things are also going well in the substructure: The Red Bull U20 under Dusan Pavlovic is a strong second in the Future League, while Mario Seidl's 1c is the unblemished Salzburg women's league leader. "Outstanding work is being done there," says Schriebl enthusiastically. "In the future, we want the fighting team to benefit from this work too. You can already see the leaps that are possible within six months. Salzburg is really benefiting from what has recently been going on in women's soccer."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.