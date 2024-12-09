"Idiotic"
Jay-Z defends himself against rape allegations
A woman who has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) of sexual assault is now also taking civil action against Jay-Z. The 55-year-old rapper has vehemently denied the anonymous woman's accusations of rape. In a lengthy statement, he speaks of "idiotic" allegations made by the plaintiff's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.
He accuses the head of a law firm in Houston in the US state of Texas of attempted blackmail. Buzbee was counting on the fact that he, Jay-Z, would agree to settle the case by paying a sum of money. Instead, he now wants to take action against the lawyer for fraud, the rapper announced.
"Shameless PR stunts"
Buzbee announced in October that it was representing 120 people with allegations against rapper Sean Combs. The law firm has since filed several civil lawsuits from men and women alleging sexual assault.
One of the anonymous plaintiffs claims to have been drugged at a party as a 13-year-old in 2000 and raped by Combs, according to US media reports. This lawsuit has now been re-filed in court in New York, also with Jay-Z as a defendant.
In a statement, Combs' lawyers spoke of "shameless PR stunts" by the Buzbee law firm to obtain money payments from celebrities through lies. Combs is also a victim of this campaign of lies.
Combs has been in custody since September. The rapper is accused by the public prosecutor's office in New York of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences. Combs pleaded not guilty. The trial is provisionally set to begin in May.
Worried about his family
Rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter and who achieved worldwide success with songs such as "Empire State of Mind" and "Crazy in Love", has been married to Beyoncé ("Break My Soul") since 2008. They have three children.
In his statement, Jay-Z writes that he is worried about his family. He and his wife would now have to talk to their children about it, because their friends would see reports in the press and ask questions.
