Syria: Wanted terrorist attacks rebel groups

Al-Jolani was radicalized in the course of the US invasion of Iraq. He joined the terrorist organization al-Qaeda and was subsequently imprisoned for five years. Back in Syria, he founded the Al-Nusra Front, an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, with which he later fell out as well as with the Islamic State (IS). In contrast to Al-Qaeda and IS, the HTS, which emerged from the Al-Nusra Front, does not want a global jihad; it limits itself to Syria, to the Levant, as it says itself.