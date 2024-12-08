ÖSV veteran finishes on the podium at the age of 51 (!)

Prommegger with 57th individual podium place

Parallel slalom world champion Prommegger only lost out to eventual winner Bagozza by a wafer-thin margin in the semi-final after a photo finish. He then clearly won the battle for third place against Tim Mastnak from Slovenia. The 44-year-old was delighted with his first podium finish of the season. "I couldn't ski a better slalom than today. I'm proud of myself for winning the last run after the extremely bitter defeat in the photo finish in the semi-final," admitted the man from Salzburg after his 57th podium finish in the individual event. After four top 16 finishes, he is now flying to the next races with a lot of self-confidence.