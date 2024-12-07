Vorteilswelt
"Krone" team in Paris

Notre-Dame unites the French and the world

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 17:03

The whole world is looking to Paris: more than five years after the fatal fire, Notre-Dame will be reopened this Saturday evening. The legendary cathedral casts a spell over tourists and Parisians alike.

0 Kommentare

At six o'clock in the morning, Noëlle from Vancouver, Washington, was already standing on the Quai Saint-Michel. "I wanted to see the city come alive. I'm missing my wedding anniversary and my husband's birthday to be here," says the American.

Noëlle from the USA is wearing blue as a protest because Trump is also coming. (Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)
Noëlle from the USA is wearing blue as a protest because Trump is also coming.
(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Best view of the opening
When Notre-Dame Cathedral finally opens in the evening, she wants to have the best view of the spectacle. She has been under the spell of the French capital for eight years, coming to Paris regularly and often for weeks at a time.

On location in Paris for the "Krone": Imre Antal (photos), Jana Pasching (krone.tv) and Hannah Michaeler (editor) (Bild: Antal Imre)
On location in Paris for the "Krone": Imre Antal (photos), Jana Pasching (krone.tv) and Hannah Michaeler (editor)
(Bild: Antal Imre)

Watching the heart of the city, indeed the whole of France, burn was terrible, she recalls. "Notre-Dame has always managed to come back."

"Macron has made the celebration a top priority"
This Saturday is a special day for the French. Notre-Dame is a testimony to history, to greatness, to faith and to power. Where Napoleon was crowned emperor in 1804, President Emmanuel Macron received around 40 contemporary leaders.

In politically turbulent times, this is a well-considered move: "Macron has made the celebration a top priority. Whether rightly or wrongly, the reconstruction is now linked to his name," says Julian Blunk, art historian at the University of Graz.

Zitat Icon

I think it's good that this monument has been reopened. It is a symbol of France. There is a lot of uncertainty in politics at the moment. It's a good thing in a bad week.

(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Pierre aus Frankreich

Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal

Zitat Icon

It's a shame that you can't go directly to the island this weekend, but we're going to see the opening. Notre-Dame is a unique building. It's great that it has been restored.

(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Aaron aus Stuttgart

Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal

What do the French say? In the hustle and bustle of the Latin Quarter south of the Seine, the morning runners stop for a moment, lean against the barriers, take a deep breath and admire their cathedral. "At the center of the world", headlines the newspaper "Le Parisien", and that's exactly how it feels.

40,000 onlookers expected
François, a pensioner from Paris, goes for a walk with his granddaughter and his wife. "Emmanuel Macron is in trouble and the reopening is good for him," he says.

Zitat Icon

We waited a long time for the reopening and are very proud of the craftsmen who worked there. We almost cried during the fire. I'm Catholic, that's important to me.

(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

François aus Paris

Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal

Zitat Icon

We walked past Notre-Dame on Friday. Maybe we'll come back next year to see the cathedral from the inside. I'm pleased that it will soon be accessible again.

(Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal)

Camilla aus Italien

Bild: Antal Imre/Imre Antal

The family didn't want to be there that evening: Due to a predicted storm, the festivities were moved inside Notre-Dame. Nevertheless, 40,000 onlookers were expected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
Porträt von Jana Pasching
Jana Pasching
