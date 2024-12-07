Nehammer offered Austria for peace talks

Scholz hopes for Ukraine strategy with Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects an agreement with Trump on how to proceed. "I have already spoken to the future US President at length on the phone, and we are also in direct contact with his security policy officials. I am confident that we can develop a joint strategy for Ukraine," the SPD politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. When asked whether Ukraine would have to cede territory for a ceasefire, he replied that nothing should be decided over the heads of the Ukrainians.