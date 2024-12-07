Meeting with Selenskyj
Nehammer offered Austria for peace talks
Before the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) met the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj and offered Austria as a venue for peace talks.
On Platform X, Nehammer thanked Selensky for "the good and profound conversation today in Paris". "As a neutral country, Austria is always ready to host peace talks," he added.
Nehammer had previously offered Austria as a venue for peace talks in a telephone conversation with Trump.
Trump also with Macron
Even before the reopening ceremony, French head of state Emmanuel Macron plans to receive Trump at 4 p.m. and then Zelensky at 5 p.m. at the Elysée Palace. It is unclear whether this will be a three-way meeting or a personal meeting between Zelensky and Trump.
It would be the first meeting between Zelensky and Trump since the latter's victory in the US presidential election a month ago. Trump takes office in January and could have a significant influence on the course of the war.
The French president's office announced that Macron would first sit down for bilateral talks with Trump at the Élysée Palace on Saturday afternoon before his meeting with Zelensky. This will be Trump's first trip abroad since his victory in the presidential election at the beginning of November.
Fear of defeat
There is great fear in Ukraine that Trump could drastically reduce US military aid for the country attacked by Russia after his swearing-in on 20 January and thus hand him a defeat. The United States is still Ukraine's most important supporter and largest arms supplier.
There are also fears in many EU states that Trump could enforce an unbalanced ceasefire arrangement that would effectively make Russia look like the winner of the war of aggression that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered in February 2022 in violation of international law.
Scholz hopes for Ukraine strategy with Trump
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects an agreement with Trump on how to proceed. "I have already spoken to the future US President at length on the phone, and we are also in direct contact with his security policy officials. I am confident that we can develop a joint strategy for Ukraine," the SPD politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. When asked whether Ukraine would have to cede territory for a ceasefire, he replied that nothing should be decided over the heads of the Ukrainians.
Germany will remain by far the strongest supporter of Ukraine in Europe, Scholz emphasized. "It is important that the killing comes to an end soon and that Ukraine's independence and sovereignty remain guaranteed."
Selenskyj: "Putin does not want real peace"
While the major issues of war and peace continue to be debated at a political level, the daily bloodshed in Ukraine continues. Zelensky condemned the momentous glide bomb attack on Zaporizhia as Russian terror. According to the authorities, three people were killed and 17 injured in another rocket attack on the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. A third body was pulled from the rubble of a house hit in the morning.
"Thousands of such attacks carried out by Russia during this war make it clear: Putin does not want real peace - he wants the opportunity to treat every country in this way, with bombs, missiles and all other forms of violence," said Selenskyj. "Only through strength can we oppose this. And only through strength can real peace be created."
The front line between Russian and Ukrainian troops runs just over 30 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhia. Russian aircraft can drop the glide bombs, which are equipped with their own propulsion system, from distances of over 50 kilometers.
Prince William, heir to the British throne, also meets with Trump before the reopening of Paris Cathedral. It was reported in London that the 42-year-old wanted to discuss the importance of the "special relationship" between the UK and the USA. The appointment is also seen as a further step towards establishing the son of King Charles III as a statesman. Royal meetings with foreign politicians are usually arranged by the British government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.