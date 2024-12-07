Worrying situation
New cases of “Disease X”: almost 400 patients
The number of people suffering from a previously unknown disease in the south-west of the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 394, according to the Health Crisis Center. The situation in the Panzi region remains worrying, according to a report published in Congolese media.
In addition, there are logistical problems for the health teams and medical staff deployed in the remote area, which has a poor road network.
WHO sends teams of experts
There are only two epidemiologists on site. There is also a lack of emergency medication and an early warning system. This makes the response to what is now known as "disease X" with flu-like symptoms particularly complicated.
While the first case of the disease was recorded on October 24, it was not until December 1 that an alert was received by the national health authority of the Central African country.
In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) has also announced that it is sending teams of experts to provide support. Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba had declared that the authorities in his country were on high alert. The first laboratory results from patient samples are expected this weekend.
Different figures on the number of dead
There are now differing figures on the number of deaths. The health authorities in the affected province of Kwango had already spoken of more than 130 deceased patients days ago - but the crisis center's report now mentions 30 deaths.
While one count only includes patients who died in the health centers, the other includes all those who died at home without medical treatment but had the same symptoms.
