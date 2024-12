Truck against bridge: Three firefighters injured!

Accident victims freed from the wreckage

The driver (32) and his two passengers (19, 24) were trapped in the wreck. They had to be freed by crew members. After being treated by the emergency doctor, the 24-year-old was flown to St. Pölten Hospital by rescue helicopter. The two other injured persons were taken to the local hospital by the ambulance service. The cause of the accident is now being investigated by the police.