New Novavax vaccine available in mid-December
The updated COVID-19 vaccine from vaccine manufacturer Novavax (Nuvaxovid) will also be available in Austria from mid-December at the latest. A first delivery arrived in Austria this week, according to the Ministry of Health. A booster is still recommended now.
The COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax adapted to the JN.1 variants was approved in the EU on October 8. However, the batch release for the vaccines by the regulatory authority did not take place until the end of November, according to a ministry spokesperson.
Alternative to the mRNA vaccine
The vaccine will also be available by mid-December at the latest - as usual, free of charge from doctors in private practice and at public vaccination centers in the federal states. Further information on the vaccination offers can be found at www.impfen.gv.at.
The protein vaccine from Novavax is adapted to the JN.1 variants, but according to the manufacturer it is also effective against their (currently circulating) sub-variants, including KP2.3, KP.3, KP 3.1.1 and LB.1.1. The Ministry of Health stated that the adapted vaccine from Novavax offers an alternative to the available mRNA vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer and that they are "almost identical" in terms of effectiveness.
Booster recommended
A booster vaccination is "still recommended". This continues to demonstrably reduce the risk of a severe course of the disease. The ministry also referred to the expected gatherings of larger groups of people indoors in the coming weeks and increased travel activity over the holidays, which increases the risk of infection.
This also applies to the influenza vaccination. Simultaneous administration of both vaccinations is medically possible and "makes perfect sense".
Increase in infections expected
Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling also emphasized with regard to the current development of the infection curve and the Austrian wastewater data that a booster vaccination still makes sense now. Wastewater monitoring has shown a significant drop in Covid infections in recent weeks. Previously, the viral load had been rising continuously since around June, remained at a relatively high level and reached a temporary peak in October, since when a decline has been recorded again.
However, the worst is now likely to be over, with the latest data indicating an increase again. "There is a relatively clear picture across several federal states that things are starting to go up again," said Elling in response to an APA inquiry. The molecular biologist also referred to the so-called R-value (reproduction number), which allows conclusions to be drawn about the spread. This value has risen again since the fall vacations.
According to Elling, it was to be expected that there would be a trend reversal "after the fall vacations and with the start of the really cold season". He now believes that the number of cases is likely to rise until Christmas, then there will probably be a break during the vacations and then there could be a further increase in January.
"Vaccination makes sense"
"From this perspective, the vaccination makes sense." This applies not only to those who have been waiting for the protein vaccine from Novavax, but also to anyone who has not had a booster vaccination or infection for a year. Elling also emphasized that the vaccinations are also effective against the new sub-variants: "Which variant is currently running is irrelevant for the vaccination." The booster is particularly useful for risk groups and older people, but also beyond that. Elling also emphasized the risk of long or post Covid, which can at least be reduced with the vaccination.
A further wave is also likely to be fueled, at least in part, by new sub-variants. However, due to the very poor data situation, this can only be estimated to a limited extent, especially in Austria, he emphasized. Based on international data, however, it can be deduced that the new XEC variant (a recombinant of the two Omikron derivatives KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, note) is on the rise. Internationally, this is currently replacing the recently dominant variant KP.3.1.1 (also known as JN.1+deFLuQE). However, the increase in XEC is happening comparatively slowly, says Elling.
More potential for infection
Due to the long time many people have been without contact with the virus or a (booster) vaccination in the past, they are no longer protected against infection, so there is now the possibility of a renewed, further increase in the number of infections. The wave started earlier in the summer than in 2023 and remained at a relatively high level throughout the summer. However, the number of cases in the fall and winter so far has been lower than in the same period last year, according to Elling - and so there is probably even more potential for infection now.
Elling also believes that vaccination against Covid and influenza is the right thing to do at this time, as there is a possibility that the two waves could coincide.
