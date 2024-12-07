New Novavax vaccine available in mid-December

More potential for infection

Due to the long time many people have been without contact with the virus or a (booster) vaccination in the past, they are no longer protected against infection, so there is now the possibility of a renewed, further increase in the number of infections. The wave started earlier in the summer than in 2023 and remained at a relatively high level throughout the summer. However, the number of cases in the fall and winter so far has been lower than in the same period last year, according to Elling - and so there is probably even more potential for infection now.