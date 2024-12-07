Center forward Renan
Renan should do it for the Bregenz team
SW Bregenz center forward Renan Nepomuceno is getting better and better. Although the Brazilian has only been on the pitch for 730 minutes this season, he has already scored eight times. Today (14.30) in the last game before the winter break at home against Sturm II, he wants to add to his tally.
Bregenz striker Renan recently scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 home win against Kapfenberg, confirming his ever-increasing form. Although the Brazilian has only played 730 of a possible 1350 minutes in this second division season, the consequences of his shin fracture from last year still caused him problems in the first few rounds. In these 730 minutes, however, the 24-year-old has already scored eight times. Every 91.25 minutes - almost once per entire game with stoppage time.
Renan also wants to prove himself once again in today's last round before the winter break at home against Sturm Graz II. "I hope I can help the team again today and we can go into the break with three points," he says. Another goal from the center forward against Sturm's foals would statistically provide security for his team - when Renan scores, the Black & Whites have not lost this season.
Fully fit again
In addition to goals and victories, the Brazilian's main wish is good health. After all, he had already caused a sensation in League Two in the autumn of 2022 - back then for FC Dornbirn - when he scored ten goals in 14 league games. During that winter break, he was signed by South Korean second division side Seoul E Land, where he suffered a serious leg injury weeks later during preparation, which kept him out for a whole year.
Now, however, Renan is as fit as he was before his injury. And some top clubs in Austria are likely to have noticed this by now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.