Center forward Renan

Renan should do it for the Bregenz team

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 08:55

SW Bregenz center forward Renan Nepomuceno is getting better and better. Although the Brazilian has only been on the pitch for 730 minutes this season, he has already scored eight times. Today (14.30) in the last game before the winter break at home against Sturm II, he wants to add to his tally.

Bregenz striker Renan recently scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 home win against Kapfenberg, confirming his ever-increasing form. Although the Brazilian has only played 730 of a possible 1350 minutes in this second division season, the consequences of his shin fracture from last year still caused him problems in the first few rounds. In these 730 minutes, however, the 24-year-old has already scored eight times. Every 91.25 minutes - almost once per entire game with stoppage time.

Renan also wants to prove himself once again in today's last round before the winter break at home against Sturm Graz II. "I hope I can help the team again today and we can go into the break with three points," he says. Another goal from the center forward against Sturm's foals would statistically provide security for his team - when Renan scores, the Black & Whites have not lost this season.

In Dornbirn, Renan was already scoring like an assembly line, after his move to South Korea he was stopped by a serious injury. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
In Dornbirn, Renan was already scoring like an assembly line, after his move to South Korea he was stopped by a serious injury.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Fully fit again
In addition to goals and victories, the Brazilian's main wish is good health. After all, he had already caused a sensation in League Two in the autumn of 2022 - back then for FC Dornbirn - when he scored ten goals in 14 league games. During that winter break, he was signed by South Korean second division side Seoul E Land, where he suffered a serious leg injury weeks later during preparation, which kept him out for a whole year.

Now, however, Renan is as fit as he was before his injury. And some top clubs in Austria are likely to have noticed this by now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
