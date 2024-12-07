Renan should do it for the Bregenz team

Fully fit again

In addition to goals and victories, the Brazilian's main wish is good health. After all, he had already caused a sensation in League Two in the autumn of 2022 - back then for FC Dornbirn - when he scored ten goals in 14 league games. During that winter break, he was signed by South Korean second division side Seoul E Land, where he suffered a serious leg injury weeks later during preparation, which kept him out for a whole year.