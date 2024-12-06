Dilapidated ice rink to finally be upgraded

A year and a half later, an important step for the future of ice sports in the Volksgarten now seems to have been taken. The municipal steering committee voted in favor of a new building on Friday. Specifically, this involves the construction of a new ice training hall on the eastern edge of the Volksgartenbad. The chosen option offers a forward-looking infrastructure that includes storage and training cabins for clubs, a ticket office area as well as changing rooms and skate rental for public skating. An underground parking garage is also to be built, which would make the Volksgarten car-free in the future. Cost: 30 million euros.