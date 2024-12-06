Wolff attacks Horner: “How dare he …”

The Mercedes driver was reacting to comments made by the Dutchman in the race stewards' room after an incident during qualifying last week. Verstappen had lost his pole position in Lusail due to a penalty for impeding Russell in qualifying. After Verstappen won the race, he accused Russell of being underhand in an interview for Dutch television. This was triggered by Russell's demand for a penalty.

"I have no regrets," Verstappen said in Abu Dhabi. "Maybe I would say even more today." He still cannot believe "that someone can be like that," said the 27-year-old Dutchman at a press conference. "In my whole career, I have never experienced anything like that, for me it was unacceptable." He accused Russell of lying: "I didn't expect someone to be so active in trying to get someone else punished. That wasn't nice and was actually very shocking."