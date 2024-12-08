LIVE from 14:30: GAK in derby against Hartberg

Schmid expects a match of equals. "It's one of the most important games of the entire fall, because the table will remain like this until February," explained the TSV coach. "That's how we'll be judged - and you can also see where the journey is going." His team has always had moments in recent games. "We just didn't take advantage of them." A win against GAK would not only bring a good winter, but also a novelty: Hartberg have never won an away game in December in their six-year Bundesliga history.