Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: GAK in derby against Hartberg
16th round in Austria's Bundesliga: GAK face TSV Hartberg in the Styrian derby. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
3:4 after leading 3:0 until the 80th minute - GAK are keen to quickly tick off the points lost against WAC last week. The team from Graz will host Styrian rivals TSV Hartberg today to round off their promotion year in the Bundesliga. After five games without a win, Hartberg are looking for a sense of achievement. Coach Manfred Schmid spoke of one of the most important games of the season so far.
GAK coach Rene Poms also knows what is at stake in the Merkur Arena at the end of the year. "It's very, very important that we play the game positively and go out with a good result," said the man from Upper Styria, under whom GAK ended a long winless streak and had not lost their first four games - until the collapse against WAC. "It hurt to lose. But it would have been a disaster for me if we had had no chance and lost 2-0," emphasized Poms.
Instead, the Graz team showed an "outstanding" first half according to their new coach. "If we go into the game like that, I'm very positive." What happened after the 80th minute was clearly worked through, according to Poms. "We went into the analysis really hard." The virtues that make the team strong had to be called upon for the whole game.
Suspensions on both sides
They must succeed without the suspended Petar Filipovic and captain Marco Perchtold. Instead, Milos Jovicic and Benjamin Rosenberger will return after their suspensions. "We've compensated well for the players who have been missing recently," emphasized Poms. "The team is a real unit, with one player stepping into the breach for the other." Hartberg are also without two suspended regulars in Fabian Wilfinger and Benjamin Markus. Creative man Dominik Prokop is still questionable after suffering adductor problems.
TSV also had a negative experience recently - a 4-0 defeat at Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. Poms warned of an "aha effect" at Hartberg, whose five games without a win have all come against big names in the league. Prior to that, there had been four wins in the first five games under Schmid. Hartberg are still eighth in the table, while GAK are eleventh.
Schmid expects a match of equals. "It's one of the most important games of the entire fall, because the table will remain like this until February," explained the TSV coach. "That's how we'll be judged - and you can also see where the journey is going." His team has always had moments in recent games. "We just didn't take advantage of them." A win against GAK would not only bring a good winter, but also a novelty: Hartberg have never won an away game in December in their six-year Bundesliga history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.