"Swifties" beside themselves
Fan shitstorm for illustrated book about Taylor Swift’s tour
The end of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is fast approaching. But if you still haven't had enough of the singer, you can now continue dreaming of her concerts with "The Eras Tour Book". But this of all things is now causing a real shitstorm!
If you just can't get enough of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour", you can now browse through the illustrated book about the megastar's tour. For 40 dollars, "The Eras Tour Book" is now available exclusively from US retailer Target.
A successful start - but a big disappointment
And the book is also selling like hotcakes. More than 800,000 copies have changed hands in the last few days - according to market research institute Circana, the second most successful launch after "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama in 2020.
However, many die-hard "Swifties" apparently had a rude awakening when they leafed through the book. This is because the singer published the work herself - in other words, without an external publisher. And according to numerous complaints online, this in turn had a negative impact on the quality of the illustrated book.
On social media, "Swifties" are complaining that the singer's work is brimming with errors. Inferior pictures in the illustrated book are also a thorn in the side of many fans. Many a "Swiftie" has even renamed "The Eras Tour Book" "The Errors Tour Book" - a play on words that is probably intended to refer to the numerous mistakes.
"Swiftie" shows numerous mistakes
In a TikTok clip, which now has more than a million views, an angry "Swifties" complains about the poor quality of the fan book. In the clip, the young woman explains that she queued up especially for "The Eras Tour Book" to get hold of one of the first copies. At home, however, she was literally "blown away" by the numerous errors in the work.
In the clip, the "Swiftie" sighs that it almost looks as if the book has never been edited. Numerous typos ruin the reading experience and some of the titles are cut off, according to the criticism.
Images are also so badly cropped that the singer is positioned in the crease of a large picture over two pages. In view of the poor quality of the images, some fans also suspect that the pictures are just screenshots from the tour documentary.
Even the song titles are misspelled!
And probably the biggest sacrilege for the "Swifties": many of Taylor's song titles are misspelled in the tour book. The song "This Is Me Trying" became "This Is Me Rying", for example, and the song title "Gold Rush" was simply written together.
All in all, it almost seems as if Taylor Swift hasn't done herself a big favor with her "The Eras Tour Book" ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.