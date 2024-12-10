Record numbers
Record deployment: silent heroes more in demand than ever
During the contemplative Advent season, it is not uncommon for unnoticed personal crises and strokes of fate to lie dormant: The approximately 685 members of the Styrian crisis intervention teams are currently in particularly high demand. The figures also prove that their commitment is becoming increasingly important: 2024 is likely to see a record high in deployments.
An elderly gentleman suffers a heart attack during a family meal. The paramedics try to resuscitate him, but to no avail. He leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren who have to come to terms with the sudden death of their loved one. This is precisely the moment when the silent heroes come into action: "We are always called out when people are in crisis," explains Bettina Galli-Magerl, Head of the Red Cross Crisis Intervention Team. And the volunteers' empathy is more in demand than ever - be it in cases of suicide, fatal accidents or severe weather disasters.
The figures speak for themselves: Galli-Magerl's team had already been called out 345 times by December of this year. This means that the previous year's figure has already been exceeded - and the trend has been rising for years. The same applies to the second crisis institution: with 371 deployments in the first half of the year, the Styrian counterpart could surpass the 700 mark for the first time in its 25-year history, explains Head of the Coordination Center Cornelia Forster.
"I've been doing this work since 2014 so that those affected by serious incidents don't have to bear the strain of the first few hours alone."
Bettina Galli-Magerl, Leiterin Krisenintervention Rotes Kreuz Steiermark
Bild: Rotes Kreuz Steiermark / Verena Koch
The two centers are mainly called in by the police and rescue services in cases of hardship and have one thing in common: "Our work is largely quiet," says Forstner. However, Galli-Magerl emphasizes that their job description is becoming increasingly well-known. Last summer, for example, the support of the hundreds of volunteers was particularly appreciated.
Drive amok etched in the memory
Major operations like these are remembered. For Galli-Magerl, it is above all the rampage through Herrengasse in Graz that has burned itself into his memory. "We were on duty for a very long time back then. We were confronted with deaths and then we tried to reunite family members who had lost each other," says the 37-year-old.
Since completing her training in 2014, she has remained loyal to crisis intervention work, taking over as head in 2018. Galli-Magerl is still on call - for the same reason as before: "So that those affected don't have to bear the overwhelming burden of the first few hours after serious events alone," says the clinical psychologist.
"For the most part, our work is quiet. The number of call-outs is increasing, partly because the alerting of the two agencies now works very well."
Cornelia Forstner, Leiterin Krisenintervention Land Steiermark
Bild: Land Steiermark
Above all, however, she passes on her knowledge to new volunteers. Twice a year, the five-month training course, including theory at the weekend and a kind of internship at the Red Cross, is offered. "Our courses are always very well attended, but of course there are never enough volunteers - especially in rural areas." It's not an easy job: "It's sometimes difficult when you can't separate yourself so well because, for example, the deceased child is the same age as your own," says Galli-Magerl.
For this reason, the employees always go out in pairs. Because crises often have a long tail, the crisis intervention teams also offer psychological support for paramedics and the like. And there is also the option of supervision for their own emergency personnel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.