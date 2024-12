Zwischenbrugger and Zudrell without points in Zinal

Haller is hungry for more

The women will also be competing for European Cup points again on Saturday. A "giant" is also on the program in the Zillertal municipality of Hippach, where four women from Vorarlberg will be competing: Victoria Olivier, Amanda and Angelina Salzgeber and Marie Therese Haller. A highlight, especially for Haller, who recently scored her first points in Zinal in only her second EC race. "The joy was mega," admitted the 18-year-old, who would love to score again today.