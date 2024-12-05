Protests in Georgia
Prime Minister wants to “eradicate liberal fascism”
The Georgian government is increasingly cracking down on opposition protests. Head of government Irakli Kobakhidze has now threatened to "wipe out liberal fascism".
"We will do everything necessary to completely eradicate liberal fascism in Georgia," he told reporters on Thursday. This process had already begun. Kobakhidze adopted a formulation that is often used by Russia. He also called on parents to protect their children from "liberal fascist" influences. Kobakhidze again accused the protest movement of aiming for a revolution and of being financed from abroad.
Complaints of serious injuries among those arrested
The day before, the police had carried out several raids on the offices of opposition parties and arrested around 300 people, including leading opposition politicians. There were then reports of injuries among those arrested. They claimed to the media that they had been mistreated during their interrogations.
Georgia's human rights commissioner stated: "Most of them have serious injuries to the face, eyes and head, which practically rules out the possibility that the police used the necessary, reasonable force against them each time. Deliberate, severe use of force for the purpose of punishment constitutes an act of torture."
Since the parliamentary elections at the end of October, which were overshadowed by allegations of fraud, people in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have been taking their anger to the streets. Following Prime Minister Kobakhidze's announcement that he would not enter into EU accession negotiations until 2028, which represents a 180-degree turnaround in foreign policy, the protests have reached a new level of escalation.
