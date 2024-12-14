Take part & win
Exclusive rum enjoyment from Diplomático
Premium rum from Venezuela: Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva impresses with its smooth aroma and full-bodied taste. Take part now and win a bottle including a matching glass!
Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva is much more than just a rum - it is a true masterpiece of Venezuelan rum culture. Made from the finest sugar cane products and matured in small oak barrels, this premium rum is characterized by its exceptional quality and unmistakable character. For beginners, Reserva Exclusiva is the perfect choice for discovering the world of rum, while connoisseurs will appreciate its wonderfully smooth, full-bodied aroma.
Rum of the highest quality
With notes of caramel, vanilla and a hint of orange, the rum offers a harmonious taste experience that can be enjoyed neat or on ice. But it also sets new accents in cocktails: whether as the basis for a classic Old Fashioned, a Manhattan or creative mule variations - the Reserva Exclusiva gives every drink a special sophistication.
Diplomático, whose rums regularly win international awards, attaches great importance to craftsmanship and sustainability. The La Miel distillery in the heart of Venezuela combines traditional distillation methods with state-of-the-art technology to create a rum that respects both the environment and the cultural rum tradition. Every drop is a testament to passion, care and the perfection of a centuries-old craft.
Krone.at is giving away a bottle of Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva, accompanied by an elegant glass for the perfect moment of enjoyment. Immerse yourself in the world of this unique rum and experience how festive evenings become a special experience with a glass of Diplomático. Simply subscribe to the form below by the closing date of December 18, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter and all those who will be before the closing date. Subscribers to the free "Guten Morgen" newsletter have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
