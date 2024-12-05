Gas and oil search
The test work in Molln will now be interrupted
Even after the third week of test work on the exploratory well in Molln, no final conclusions can yet be drawn about the oil and gas discovery made in the spring, according to the operating company ADX. More inflow analyses must be carried out and samples taken before a decision can be made on the further program. "We are interrupting the test work until January to analyze the existing results," said ADX Austria boss Alan Reingruber .
The dismantling of the test infrastructure began on Wednesday, as the evaluation of the tests to date has not revealed sufficient quantities of crude oil and natural gas for the commercial exploitation of the Welchau-1 well, the ADX Group said in a press release. The rock formation tested last week has now been isolated so that the new tests can be carried out in the upper section of the well.
Limited inflow
The shallower Reifling formation was perforated on November 28, 2024, and limited inflow was observed at the surface. The fluid level observed in the wellbore on December 3 also indicated limited inflow. "During the sampling, black solid particles of unknown composition were found that could affect the well inflow," the company's weekly report states.
Further information is being collected
The further testing program will be determined once more inflow information has been collected and evaluated, including whether to proceed with reservoir acidizing, which is common practice to repair wellbore damage and increase productivity in carbonate reservoirs.
