Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 17:00

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

0 Kommentare
Leni – die Sanfte
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Leni impresses with her gentle and cuddly nature. She feels at home in the company of other cats. It would therefore be nice if the cat could take a friend with her to her new home or if she already has a male cat there. Outdoor access would be the icing on the cake. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Santos – der Lernwillige 
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Santos came to the animal shelter in Linz as a result of an official acceptance. The one-year-old Labrador mix is reserved in new situations, but once he has gained confidence, the male dog is an extremely friendly companion. Due to his pronounced hunting behavior, Santos should go to dog-experienced owners who enjoy training and spending time with him. Phone: 0732/247887.

Amelia – im Duo zu haben
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Amelia ended up at the animal shelter due to an official acceptance. Together with Abigail, the cat would like to move to a loving home. Tel.: 0732/247887.

Chase – der Temperamentvolle
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Chase is typically spirited and curious about life. The mongrel likes to play with other dogs and could get used to cats. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Flippi & Raya – für Nagerfreunde
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Lionhead rabbit Raya met Flippi at the shelter. The eight-month-old rabbits have been inseparable ever since and are only available as a pair. Phone: 0732/247887.

Simba – der Pechvogel
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Pit Bull Terrier Simba has led a rather unsettled life so far. The male dog has had to change places several times. He still needs to learn how to live together at home. Planning security and a confident companion are important for the 3-year-old dog. Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
