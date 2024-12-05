"Nosferatu" premiere
Emma Corrin also bra-less on the red carpet in London
As at the Berlin premiere of "Nosferatu - The Undead", actress Emma Corrin, who identifies as a non-binary person, also appeared in a daring outfit at the London premiere of the Robert Eggert film.
The 28-year-old appeared at the event in an elegant, cream-colored dress that completely enveloped her body with its gauzy, transparent fabric, but at the same time allowed piquant insights. Under the fabric, a gothic element was visible in the form of a built-in corset that ended below the breasts.
In order not to break the style, the dress from Alexander McQueen's spring 2025 collection was apparently to be worn without a bra. Corrin also wore Cartier jewelry.
Allusion to 19th century style
Also posing on the red carpet was fellow actress Lily-Rose Depp, who wore a dress from Chanel's fall 2020 couture collection, designed by the French luxury fashion house's former creative director Virginie Viard.
The exaggerated collar and bodice as well as the jewelry were elements from the early 19th century.
Corrin without a bra under a transparent dress
At the film's Berlin premiere on Tuesday, Corrin wore a sheer lace dress with a ruffled collar by Saint Laurent in blue, olive green and red. But what stood out the most was that the actress, who starred as Princess Diana in the Netflix hit series "The Crown", was only wearing nude-colored panties underneath the designer piece.
In Eggers' dark reinterpretation, the newly married Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) takes center stage. She is haunted by the dead Count Orlok (Skarsgård), the vampire Nosferatu. A passionate but fatal obsession develops between the young woman and the vampire from Transylvania, bringing an entire town to the brink of the abyss. Hoult plays Ellen's husband Thomas, Corrin her friend Anna Harding. The film will be released in Austrian cinemas on January 2.
