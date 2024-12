French government toppled by opposition

President Emmanuel Macron was not voted out of office by the vote of no confidence. It was triggered by a dispute over the national budget and Banier's austerity plans. The former EU Commissioner had led a minority government based on the Ensemble party alliance founded by President Macron and the Republicans. It is the first time in more than 60 years that a government in France has been toppled by a vote of no confidence. The cabinet can remain in office on a temporary basis to deal with day-to-day business.