Sturm legend reaches for his first title!

When Feldhofer was hired in the summer in Georgia, where a full-season championship is contested, it was clear that the traditional club would no longer win a flower pot in the championship this season. "Even back then, the people in charge told me that it would be all the more important to win the cup. Because then we would be back in the European Cup next season," says Feldhofer, who is supposed to get Dinamo back on the road to success. The Styrian is currently in the process of making massive changes to the squad.