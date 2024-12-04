Russian ship’s crew shoots at the Bundeswehr

Suspicion also against Chinese ships

Most recently, damage to two fiber optic cables in the Baltic Sea occurred within a short period of time in November. These were a cable running between Sweden and Lithuania and one between Finland and Germany. The cause is still unclear in both cases. The Swedish authorities are investigating possible sabotage. The investigators are focusing on a Chinese ship called "Yi Peng 3", which is said to have passed the affected parts of the cables at the time in question. A gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was previously severely damaged last year.