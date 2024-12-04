Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Failure reported

Oil is no longer flowing through the Druzhba pipeline

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 13:36

Russian crude oil is currently no longer flowing through the southern section of the Druzhba pipeline in the Czech Republic. Industry Minister Lukas Vlcek did not provide any information on the possible reasons for this. He said that his country's refineries are well prepared for such a situation.

0 Kommentare

He suggested that the government provide crude oil on loan from the state reserves for the Unpetrol refinery. "There is no danger that there will not be enough oil to meet the needs of households and companies." A few days ago, the Slovakian government spoke of indications that an international group was planning attacks on critical infrastructure. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection.

Austria not directly affected
The Druzhba pipeline splits into two strands in Belarus, one to the south and one to the north. The southern pipeline continues via Ukraine and Slovakia to the Czech Republic. There is no connection to Austria. According to Transneft, operations are running normally on Russian territory.

Here you can see the Minister of Industry's tweet about the incident.

The Druzhba pipeline provided around 58 percent of Czech oil consumption last year. The Czech Republic is currently investing in the expansion of the Transalpine Oil Pipeline (TAL), which runs from the port of Trieste in Italy to Central Europe and also supplies Austria's only refinery in Schwechat.

This expansion was the right decision, Minister Vlcek announced. As early as next year, enough crude oil could be supplied to cover the country's entire consumption. The governments of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary had obtained temporary exemptions from the EU sanctions banning the import of Russian crude oil.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf