Advent sounds on the Klagenfurter Ring

"Our foyer and forecourt will shine in a Christmassy ambience that invites you to linger, browse and enjoy," says Peter Töplitzer, head of the Konzerthaus. There will be handmade gifts and culinary delights at the stands in the foyer. Of course, punch and mulled wine are not to be missed. The ground floor will be enveloped in magical sounds from 3.30 pm to 9 pm. Event manager Monika Schmidinger explains: "Around 20 GMPU students will provide Christmas messages with the sounds of the world."