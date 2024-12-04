Vorteilswelt
In the concert hall

Advent sounds on the Klagenfurter Ring

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 11:20

Fairytale Christmas sounds in the "House of Music": The Klagenfurt Konzerthaus is opening its doors for the third time and invites you to the Advent market on December 5 and 6 under the motto "Klingender Advent am Ring".

"Our foyer and forecourt will shine in a Christmassy ambience that invites you to linger, browse and enjoy," says Peter Töplitzer, head of the Konzerthaus. There will be handmade gifts and culinary delights at the stands in the foyer. Of course, punch and mulled wine are not to be missed. The ground floor will be enveloped in magical sounds from 3.30 pm to 9 pm. Event manager Monika Schmidinger explains: "Around 20 GMPU students will provide Christmas messages with the sounds of the world."

Contemplative Advent with highlights
One highlight on Thursday (7 pm) is the concert in the large concert hall entitled "Christmas - Božič - Christmas". "It will be a contemplative evening with free admission," says Schmidinger. On Friday, the Christmas round dance will begin at 1 pm. The highlight (5.30 pm) is the fairytale opera Hansel and Gretel by Humperdinck. "A delight for young and old."

There's also an enchanting Advent atmosphere on the forecourt and in the auditorium of the kärnten.museum right next door. Admission to the current special exhibition is free during the Christmas market. The "pop art crafts" are sure to be a hit with young and old alike.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
