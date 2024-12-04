Jakob Pöltl wins with Toronto against Indiana

Milwaukee wins for the seventh time ina row

The Milwaukee Bucks won 128-107 at the Detroit Pistons and celebrated their seventh win in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28) and Damian Lillard (27) were the protagonists. NBA leaders Cleveland Cavaliers inflicted their 15th defeat in a row on the Washington Wizards with 118:87. The New York Knicks ended the Orlando Magic's six-game winning streak with a 121-106 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies also lost 116-121 at the Dallas Mavericks after their last six victories. Luka Doncic scored 37 points for the Texans. The Golden State Warriors suffered their fifth defeat in a row with 115:119 at the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points for the hosts from Colorado.