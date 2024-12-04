NBA
Jakob Pöltl wins with Toronto against Indiana
The Toronto Raptors have celebrated two wins in a row for the second time in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season. They defeated the Indiana Pacers 122:111 on Tuesday (local time), with Jakob Pöltl scoring in double figures with 17 points and ten rebounds. In addition to his 13th double-double of the season, the 29-year-old center from Vienna recorded four assists, one steal and two blocks in 35:51 minutes of action.
The Canadians were led to their fourth home win in a row by Scottie Barnes, who scored a career-best 35 points. RJ Barrett contributed 29 points. Pöltl was the third-best scorer for the Raptors, who never trailed for 48 minutes and were 86:62 ahead at one stage (31st minute). The homegrown NBA pioneer scored nine of his 17 points without missing a shot in the final period. He ensured the final score in the game with a bucket including a free throw.
The Raptors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The upcoming opponent travels as the leader of the Western Conference. Jalen Williams (28) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26) were the best scorers in the 133-106 win over the Utah Jazz.
Milwaukee wins for the seventh time ina row
The Milwaukee Bucks won 128-107 at the Detroit Pistons and celebrated their seventh win in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28) and Damian Lillard (27) were the protagonists. NBA leaders Cleveland Cavaliers inflicted their 15th defeat in a row on the Washington Wizards with 118:87. The New York Knicks ended the Orlando Magic's six-game winning streak with a 121-106 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies also lost 116-121 at the Dallas Mavericks after their last six victories. Luka Doncic scored 37 points for the Texans. The Golden State Warriors suffered their fifth defeat in a row with 115:119 at the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points for the hosts from Colorado.
NBA Cup quarter-finalists confirmed
In the NBA Cup, New York and Milwaukee both reached the quarter-finals unbeaten (4-0). Other teams advancing from the Eastern Conference are the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando. From the West, the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma, Golden State and Dallas are in the round of the best eight teams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
