“ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS will break their promises”

"Killer austerity package" is coming

Glawischnig adds: "It's going to be very tough. And there will be a killer austerity package. We will all feel the effects." For Andreas Mölzer, this results in an unpleasant prophecy: "That's the bad thing. All three will break their promises. Have to break them. The Reds with their 32-hour week. Of course that won't happen. And not the wealth tax either. The blacks with 'no new taxes' won't play either. Because of course there will be tax increases here and there. And I'm not even talking about the NEOS and their United States of Europe and the EU army. In other words, all three will break everything they have promised just for the sake of governing, because they are keen to do so. I believe that when there are polls about the new government, before Christmas, after Christmas, they won't even get fifty percent.