Mölzer on the "Zuckerl"
“ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS will break their promises”
In the current political duel on krone.tv, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer discuss the hot topics in their usual heated manner: What about the internal chemistry in a possible future "Zuckerl coalition"? And could the EU-wide "end" of the combustion engine be in doubt? What about the future of SPÖ federal party chairman Andreas Babler?
Eva Glawischnig begins in an emphatically realistic manner: "The sky has darkened over the Zuckerl coalition. That can be established beyond doubt. Even if the chancellor announces about X, at least no new taxes, no wealth taxes and sets a red line there. Then it becomes clear that the chemistry has deteriorated. Either they actually come together now - or it bursts." Mölzer, sober: "I don't think so. It's to be feared that it won't burst.
You have to imagine the prospects for the three main players: If it bursts, then Mr. Nehammer is gone. Then Mr. Babler will be gone. And Ms. Meinl-Reisinger will also slowly get into trouble in her own party if she fails to keep her big promise, namely to join the government. In other words, this coalition, which will be characterized by a great deal of antipathy right from the start and is not under a lucky star, will happen. Because they simply have no alternatives."
"Killer austerity package" is coming
Glawischnig adds: "It's going to be very tough. And there will be a killer austerity package. We will all feel the effects." For Andreas Mölzer, this results in an unpleasant prophecy: "That's the bad thing. All three will break their promises. Have to break them. The Reds with their 32-hour week. Of course that won't happen. And not the wealth tax either. The blacks with 'no new taxes' won't play either. Because of course there will be tax increases here and there. And I'm not even talking about the NEOS and their United States of Europe and the EU army. In other words, all three will break everything they have promised just for the sake of governing, because they are keen to do so. I believe that when there are polls about the new government, before Christmas, after Christmas, they won't even get fifty percent.
NEOS, Babler and Nehammer inexperienced
Looking at the current coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, Glawischnig attests: "The NEOS are completely inexperienced when it comes to government negotiations. And they have leaked certain indiscretions, which is not a sign of confidence. That is very difficult in such negotiations. Babler is also essentially inexperienced when it comes to government negotiations. He may have been mayor, but negotiating a coalition government is a completely different matter. And with three people at that. And Nehammer has not yet celebrated any major electoral successes in that sense. It's become quite an explosive mixture. And there is the added pressure of time."
All other heated statements, such as the future of Andreas Babler as SPÖ party leader, the growing proportion of women voters in the FPÖ and the question of whether the EU's ban on combustion engines is shaky, can be seen in the video above. It is also clarified whether Andreas Mölzer is a macho man.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
