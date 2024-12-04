One phone call was enough for the Hollywood star

The two-time Oscar winner and winner of two Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor in the films "Inglourious Basterds" (2010) and "Django Unchained" (2013) will be appearing in the Grosses Festspielhaus on July 27 and 28. As narrator of Igor Stravinsky's opera-oratorio "Oedipus Rex" as part of the Overture Spirituelle. A real coup - but how did it come about?